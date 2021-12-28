Riverstone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 2.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Teleflex by 175.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,125,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.52. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.07 and a 200 day moving average of $369.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

