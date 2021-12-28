RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.0% over the last three years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

