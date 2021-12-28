Robert Glenn Sells 569 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $240,143.32.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.23 and its 200 day moving average is $224.83. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $624,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.