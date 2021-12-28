Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Royce Value Trust makes up approximately 3.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,325. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

