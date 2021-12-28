Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Sunday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

