S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.76).
SFOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($11.21), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,121,118.43). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($26,577.04).
About S4 Capital
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
