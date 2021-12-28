S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.76).

SFOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($11.21), for a total transaction of £834,000 ($1,121,118.43). Also, insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($26,577.04).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 609 ($8.19) on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 405 ($5.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 878 ($11.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 653.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 691.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

