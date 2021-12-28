Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,536,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,764,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $187.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.