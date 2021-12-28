Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 20,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$153,832.00.

TSE:SSL traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.85. 55,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

