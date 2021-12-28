Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 4.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $401,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,023,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.