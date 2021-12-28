Secret Price Hits $5.15 on Top Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Secret has a market capitalization of $771.12 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00010808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00287508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

