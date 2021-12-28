Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SSIF opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.39.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

