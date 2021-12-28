Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SSIF opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. Secured Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.97). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.39.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.