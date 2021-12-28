SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 25.6% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,753 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 134,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.