Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $14,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.75.

Shares of PEGA opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -388.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.31. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 in the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

