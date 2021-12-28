Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC grew its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heska by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heska by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Heska by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heska by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $177.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day moving average is $226.64. Heska Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

