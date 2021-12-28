Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,076 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

