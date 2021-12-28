Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 263,936 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

