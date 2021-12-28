Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 519.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.70. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

