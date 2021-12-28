Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

