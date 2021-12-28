Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Territorial Bancorp worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $232.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.