Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

