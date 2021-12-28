Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 251.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.