Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.12. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Provident Bancorp Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.