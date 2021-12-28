Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 509 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $365.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.53.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

