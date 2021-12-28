Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $146.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.14.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.