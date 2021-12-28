Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $86.91

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.91, but opened at $91.31. Semtech shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

