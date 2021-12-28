Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up to $86.91

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.91, but opened at $91.31. Semtech shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 286 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32.
In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.