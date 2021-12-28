Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

NYSE HCA opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

