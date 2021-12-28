Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $783,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,021 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.