Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in CME Group by 5,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $229.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.