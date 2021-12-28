Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after acquiring an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

