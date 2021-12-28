Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after buying an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $165.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $165.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

