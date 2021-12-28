Sepio Capital LP Acquires 103 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.