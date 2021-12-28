Sepio Capital LP Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $355.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.79. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

