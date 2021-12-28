Sepio Capital LP Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $466.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $466.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.32 and a 200-day moving average of $422.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.