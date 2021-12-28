Sepio Capital LP Sells 70,940 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,940 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after acquiring an additional 250,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

