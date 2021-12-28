Sepio Capital LP Sells 9,921 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.46. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

