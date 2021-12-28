ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 608.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $661.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

