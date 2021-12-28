SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 37,401 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2,663.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Plexus by 15.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,409 shares of company stock worth $1,522,704. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

