SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 5,814.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.