SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780 over the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

NYSE NHI opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

