SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $1,066,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $3,464,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

