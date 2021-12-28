SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1,121.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

