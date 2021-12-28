SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 169,903 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 92.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.09. The company has a market cap of $266.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

