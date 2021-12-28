Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Upstart by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 200.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total transaction of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock valued at $413,262,802. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

