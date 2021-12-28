Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

