Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 15,867 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Ingredion worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.