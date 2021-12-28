Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

