Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.
Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.