Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,810 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.07.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.21.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

