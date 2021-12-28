Shell Asset Management Co. Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,678 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

