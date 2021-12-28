Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 88,648 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,582,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

