Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $222.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

